Police seek north Phoenix burglary suspect accused of stealing diapers, pointing gun at security guard

Police are looking for a robbery suspect accused of pointing a semi-automatic handgun at a security guard inside a north Phoenix store.

According to Phoenix police, the suspect entered the Ranch Market located near 19th Avenue and Dunlap on October 27 just after 10 p.m., grabbed diapers and stuck them under his shirt.

(Photo: Silent Witness)

When the suspect was confronted by a security guard near the front door, he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the security guard before leaving the store in a silver SUV.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man who is 5'5", 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both forearms, hands and on the left side of his neck.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.