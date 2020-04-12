Police: Suspects sought after man shot, killed in Phoenix

article

Police are looking for two suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Saturday evening in a Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix police, 35-year-old William Mathews Jr. was found shot just after 6 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Maricopa Street.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

According to witnesses, a man and woman were seen running from the scene and a dark-colored vehicle was seen driving suspiciously in the area at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.