President Donald Trump to tour Honeywell facility in Phoenix on May 5

President Donald Trump will be in Phoenix on Tuesday to visit a Honeywell facility where N95 masks are being manufactured for first responders and healthcare workers amid COVID-19.

Trump announced his plans to visit Arizona last week during a roundtable for business executives.

"I'm going to Arizona, but that's a little different. That's having to do with industry," President Trump said, in response to a question by a reporter. The President did say it's too soon for crowds to gather at this point in time.

"The visit will highlight Honeywell’s investment in critical medical equipment production within the United States and the addition of 500 manufacturing jobs in Arizona," read the statement.

White House officials say Honeywell is adding new production capability at an existing aerospace facility to meet increased demand for N95 respirators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides Tuesday’s trip to Honeywell, Trump says he will travel soon to Ohio, to New York in June for the U.S. Military Academy graduation and to South Dakota in July for a holiday fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. Trump says he’s also eager to get back on the campaign trail, though he’s acknowledged that he might not be able to hold his signature big-stadium rallies until the final months before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump took a March 28 trip to Norfolk, Virginia, to see a Navy hospital ship off to New York and a weekend stay at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland but has otherwise stayed in Washington since early March.

The president told reporters shortly before departing Tuesday that he had no concerns that resuming travel could expose those in his entourage to increased risk.

“Everybody traveling has been tested,” Trump said of his aides. “We have great testing and literally they’ve been tested over the last hour, and the test result comes back in five minutes.”

President Trump has visited Arizona on multiple occasions in recent years, both prior to and following his presidential election victory in 2016.

A Trump rally that took place in August 2017 saw violent protests outside the Phoenix Convention Center and resulted in a number of arrests being made.

The most recent Arizona visit by President Trump happened on February 19 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum near Downtown Phoenix, just weeks after members of the U.S. Senate voted down two articles of impeachment against him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

