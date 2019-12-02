Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter admitted to a south Georgia hospital for treatment of a urinary tract infection.

Carter was released a few days before Thanksgiving after successful brain surgery earlier in the month at Emory University Hospital. The former president underwent a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma, which was caused by his recent falls.

He spent the weekend in Plains, Georgia celebrating the holiday.

RELATED: Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after successful brain surgery

Carter has suffered three falls this year. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again October and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

This year, he and his wife became the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage. The 39th president also survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.