Preston's Law signed by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, establishing 'swarming' as a felony

The Brief Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed Preston's Law on May 12. The law is named after a teen who was severely beaten at a Halloween party in October 2023 and died from his injuries days later. The law creates a new type of crime called "swarming," which will be a class 4 felony, allowing prosecutors to seek harsher punishments.



Preston's Law was signed by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on May 12.

What we know:

"For nearly two years, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell worked alongside State Representative Matt Gress (R), and Preston Lord’s parents, to gain passage of House Bill 2611. Also known as 'Preston’s Law,' in memory of the 16-year-old who died at the hands of a group of teenagers in October 2023, the law creates a new category of assault and allows for tougher penalties against those who are convicted of these crimes," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) said.

The law will amend assault statutes to create a new type of crime called "swarming." It's when three or more people attack one person, causing physical injuries.

It will be a class 4 felony, allowing prosecutors to seek tougher penalties. MCAO says it's a probation-eligible offense.

Big picture view:

"After Preston’s death, the public learned of a group called the ‘Gilbert Goons,’ comprised mostly of teenagers who beat up other teens and young adults at parking lots, parks, and parties. It is common for Goons, and their affiliates, to post video of the assaults online and on social media," MCAO said.

What they're saying:

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell stated that the new law will ensure these types of beatings are treated with appropriate severity.

"Preston’s tragic death placed sharp focus on the need for the law to catch up with this awful trend. It’s a new tool we can use to send a clear message those who commit these cowardly attacks that they will most definitely be held accountable," Mitchell said. "I am deeply grateful to legislators, staff, and supporters who worked very hard to change the law, and to the governor for giving Preston’s Law her approval."

What's next:

Preston’s Law will take effect 90 days after the legislature concludes this year’s session.

What you can do:

