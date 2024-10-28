Preston Lord: Memorial to take place on anniversary of teen's death

The Brief A memorial is set to take place in Queen Creek to honor the late Preston Lord. Preston died following an attack at a party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. Seven people have been arrested in connection with Preston's death, which was deemed a murder by the Medical Examiner's Office.



Family, friends and supporters will gather in the East Valley on Oct. 28 for a memorial in honor of a teen who died shortly after an attack.

Preston Lord was attacked on Oct. 28, 2023 at a Halloween party in Queen Creek. Preston, who was 16 at the time, was taken to the hospital, and died two days later.

According to a medical examiner's report, Preston died from multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was labeled as a homicide.

Preston's death eventually brought to light the growing issue of teen violence in the East Valley, and has inspired laws in several cities that are aimed at putting an end to it. Seven suspects were arrested in connection with Preston's death, but all of them have pleaded not guilty. Their trials are set for July 2025.

The event on Monday will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Frontier Family Park in Queen Creek, which is located near Merrill and Queen Creek Roads. Lanterns will be available, and a $10 donation is suggested for each lantern.