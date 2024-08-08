Preston Lord murder: All 7 suspects in Arizona teen's killing appear in court

On the morning of Aug. 8, all seven defendants accused in the death of Preston Lord appeared in court.

Preston, who was 16, was found beaten in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Via Del Verde and Sossaman Road on Oct. 28, 2023. He died at the hospital two days later, and the death sparked outrage, as well as demands to address teen violence in the East Valley.

Continuing Coverage on Teen Violence

The seven defendants have been identified as Treston Billey, William Hines, Jacob Meisner, Talan Renner, Taylor Sherman, Dominic Turner, and Talyn Vigil. The seven are facing 1st degree murder charges.

The presiding judge stressed that he believes a July 2025 trial date is realistic, but acknowledged what he called a "herculean" effort of pouring through the massive amount of evidence. According to one attorney, there are 6,000 pages of evidence and 200 body camera videos. In addition, over 400 potential witnesses have been identified, and they need to be interviewed.