Preston Lord's cause of death ruled a homicide by medical examiner

Preston Lord's cause of death has been ruled a homicide by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Lord, 16, was found beaten in the roadway near 194th Street and Via Del Rancho Road on Oct. 28. He died at the hospital two days later.

No arrests have been made in Lord's death, but the Queen Creek Police Department submitted charges against seven people to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Preston Lord (file)

The names of the seven individuals were not released.

Police encourage anyone with information to submit tips at https://p3tips.com/952.

Map of where the assault happened