Prosecutors: Father used 11-month-old son as human shield during Hunting Park shooting

Prosecutors say they charged the father of an 11-month-old boy with recklessly endangering the welfare of a child following a shooting last month in the city's Hunting Park section.

Shots rang out on Oct. 19 on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street as the boy sat inside a car his father.

The child was struck once in the back of the head, once in the chest and twice in the buttocks. The child was left critically injured.

Police say instead of protecting his son Nafes Monroe, 25, used him as a human shield. Investigators say he drove to a house before going to the hospital.

According to police, Monroe was using counterfeit money to purchase drugs and they believe that is the motive for the shooting. Investigators believe Monroe brought his son to avoid being shot at by a potentially upset drug dealer.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the shooting but no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

