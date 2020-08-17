Queen Creek students return to class in person despite COVID-19 pandemic

Many Arizona students are heading back to school virtually as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but for students in Queen Creek, they are headed back to the classroom.

Changes made inside school

Inside the Queen Creek Junior High School, changes were marked on the floor, with directional arrows for hallways to decrease congestion. Hand sanitizer stations were also placed in the hallway.

Principal Adam Wolfe said it went off without a hitch.

"It’s been a journey to get here. When our Governing Board made the decision to come back, our staff worked so hard to prepare for today. Thanks to their efforts it’s been a success," said Wolfe.

18% of the Student body at the junior high opted for virtual learning, while the number stood at 14% districtwide. The junior high school didn’t have any teacher resignations.

"I’ve been in education for about 10 years now. It’s definitely the most unique experience I’ve experienced," said 8th grade science teacher Alex Perez.

Perez noticed a slightly smaller class size, but said she had no problems after day 1.

"I was very very excited to go back to school," said Perez. "I can tell, I put my own children back in school and I could tell the students really enjoyed being in the classroom."

Some parents support return to in-person learning

“Day one went great. He picked up right where he left off" said Jason Hodgson, whose son, Gavin, attends Queen Creek Junior High.

For Hodgson, there was no hesitation.

"Being in person's quite important for us," said Hodgson. "He needs the routine he needs the schedule. He’s non-verbal so being in-person allows that interaction to happen, whereas online it’s a lot tougher. A lot more challenging."