R. Kelly ordered held without bond on sex crime charges

A federal court ordered embattled R&B singer R. Kelly held without bond Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ordered Kelly to remain in custody to face a separate indictment in New York, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The 52-year-old was arrested last week on a 13-count indictment that includes sex crimes and obstruction of justice. A federal indictment was also unsealed in New York that charges him with racketeering and sex-related crimes.

R. Kelly and his entourage recruited girls and women to engage in illegal sexual activity with the singer and covered up the crimes by paying off and threatening victims and witnesses, federal prosecutors alleged Friday in indictments that could keep the Grammy winner behind bars for decades.

The allegations have swirled for years around Kelly, whom federal prosecutors said Friday was "emboldened by his fame and the lack of any real consequences." The charges come after two documentaries and a series of news articles about the accusations, as well as pleas from prosecutors who have urged new victims and witnesses came forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.