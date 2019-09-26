Rashida Tlaib now selling "Impeach the MF" t-shirts

article

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, who made a name for herself for calling President Donald Trump a "Mother F*****" and was recorded on camera telling a crowd of supporters she was going to impeach him, is now selling shirts enshrining that moment.

Against the backdrop of a formal impeachment inquiry against the president, Tlaib tweeted out a photo of t-shirts with the words "Impeach The MF" on them that she was now selling. She included a link to where someone could buy the shirt.

Tlaib's now famous quote made headlines Jan. 4, when she yelled to a crowd "We're going to go in and impeach the motherf*****," receiving applause for the remark. Not everyone was pleased with the comment however and she was rebuked by several officials, including the president himself.

More than nine months later, the conversation regarding impeachment has changed quite a bit. Whereas in previous months many wondered if public officials would call for impeachment for alleged misdealings with Russia, Trump is now facing an inquiry after reports he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

Tlaib was among the first four representatives from Congress to be in support of impeachment. Now, she has some apparel to validate that call so many months ago.