Raw meat recalled due to possible human blood contamination

An Alabama company has updated a beef and pork recall due to possible contamination of meat products by human blood.

Last week, the USDA announced a recall including 712 pounds of raw steaks, pork chops, and other meats produced by US Foods, which typically provides food to restaurants.

According to the government, the fresh and frozen raw items were produced July 18 in a facility where an employee may have cut himself during production.

The recalled meat products bear establishment number "EST. 21103" inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee, and now the USDA says they were also shipped to Florida.

LINK: See a list of the specific products (PDF)

According to the recall, the USDA "is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the meat, the USDA added. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.