Report: 2 Arizonans killed in Florida crash

FOX 10 has learned that two people from Arizona are dead following a crash in Florida.

The incident, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol that was obtained by FOX 10, happened at around 9:24 a.m. on Monday near Fort Myers. The two victims, identified by FHP as 53-year-old David Pennington and 54-year-old Virginia Giebel, were inside a Lexus car heading north on a roadway when the car crossed the median, and struck a Jeep vehicle that was heading south.

The Jeep vehicle, according to FHP, was driven by a 33-year-old woman. That vehicle overturned following the crash. Both Pennington and Giebel died in the crash. Families have been notified.

Officials with FHP say it is not known if Pennington or Giebel were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.