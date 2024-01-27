Respiratory illnesses remain 'elevated' throughout much of country: CDC

article

Respiratory illnesses that include a fever plus a cough or sore throat, causing people to seek medical care in the United States, have remained elevated in the last two weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Friday.

"This week, 22 jurisdictions experienced high or very high activity compared to 37 jurisdictions two weeks ago," the agency said in an update, noting that there had been some decreases.

While COVID-19, RSV and flu positivity rates remained elevated nationally, COVID and RSV rates decreased compared to the previous week, and flu rates stayed about the same.

THE FLU IS SOARING IN 7 US STATES AND RISING IN OTHERS, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

Also, visits to the emergency room for the flu, COVID and RSV have decreased as the country returns to work after gathering with family and friends for the holidays last month, spreading viruses during the height of the flu season.

Levels of COVID-19 detected in wastewater remained elevated but went down from "very high to high" and were concentrated mostly in the South, the CDC said.

States with a "very high" level of respiratory illness include New York , Tennessee, South Carolina, and Louisiana.

