Retired Polk K9 Shea passes away, sheriff's office says

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their retired K9s.

Deputies said K9 Shea, who retired in 2015 after serving the agency for six years, passed away Monday morning.

Shea partnered with Master Deputy Jody Gill in 2009 as a dual-purpose patrol canine and narcotics detection canine.

"He helped put away a lot of bad guys, and we will forever be grateful to him," PCSO said.

After retiring from the force, he continued to live with Deputy Gill, the sheriff's office said.

"Please keep the Gill family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member," deputies wrote.