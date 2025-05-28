Expand / Collapse search

Salmon sold at Arizona Aldi stores recalled over potential 'life-threatening' risk

By
Published  May 28, 2025 7:31am MST
Recalls
FOX 10 Phoenix
Aldi salmon sold in Arizona recalled

Aldi salmon sold in Arizona recalled

A seafood product sold at Aldi stores in several states, including Arizona, is being recalled due to a potential "life-threatening" risk.

The Brief

    • Aldi's "Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing" is being recalled due to an undeclared soy.
    • The product was sold at three Aldi stores in the U.S., including Arizona.
    • Consumers can return the recalled product for a full refund.

PHOENIX - A seafood product sold at Aldi stores in several states, including Arizona, is being recalled due to a potential "life-threatening' risk.

What they're saying:

Santa Monica Seafood is pulling its "Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing" over concerns that the product may contain an undeclared soy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the FDA said.

Dig deeper:

The salmon was sold at Aldi stores in Arizona, California and Nevada.

The recall applies to products with a use-freeze-by date of June 2, 2025.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled "Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing' has a use-freeze-by date of June 2, 2025. (FDA)

What you can do:

Aldi says customers who have purchased the salmon can return it to stores for a refund.

If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Santa Monica Seafood at 1-800-969-8862.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the FDA in a news release.

RecallsFood and DrinkArizonaNews