Scottsdale toddler dies after being pulled from a home's pool, police say

A toddler died in Scottsdale after being pulled out from a pool on Christmas Eve around noon, the police department said.

At around 12:10 p.m., officers and firefighters arrived at a home near McDowell and Hawes roads for reports of a child who was found in a pool.

"Life-saving measures were rendered and the child was transported to a local hospital where they tragically succumbed to injuries resulting from an unintentional drowning," Sgt. Kevin Quon said.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The circumstances leading up to the child being in the pool haven't been detailed.

"This extremely unfortunate tragedy is a reminder to always watch children and young persons around any type of water at all times," Quon cautioned.

Scottsdale Fire posted water safety tips on Facebook, and that post can be found here.