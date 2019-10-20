Search continues for missing dog that ran away from crash scene in northern Arizona

A dog ran from the scene of a crash and volunteers are working to help find this missing pet.

It was the final leg of a two-week road trip for Thomas Rodriguez and Andrea Mawby. They were visiting national parks across the United States and their 2-year-old dog, Obi, went along.

As they made their way through Highway 160 in northern Arizona, they were involved in a head-on collision near milepost 384 near Kayenta. Witnesses reported seeing Obi fleeing the area.

Now a community effort and strategic plan is in place to bring this dog back to his owners.

Humane trapping stations, food stations, a water station and dirty clothes from the owners that may have scents to attract Obi back to the area.

Because the area is on the reservation, professional search crews are urging those who want to help to not go out and look for Obi themselves. Instead, if you spot Obi or see a dog that matches his description, you're encouraged to share a photo on social media using the hashtag #findObi. You can also call H.A.R.T. Rescue at 602-882-0514.

Obi is described as a 2-year-old black labrador mix with no collar, microchipped, neutered and has white markings on his chest.

There have been reports of a dog that fits Obi's description in the vicinity of the accident who does appear to be limping and spooked to be around people, which is typical of a dog that has been in an accident.