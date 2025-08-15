Seen on TV: August 15
Friday, August 15, 2025
Arizona Animal Welfare League
- 25 N. 40th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- https://aawl.org/
Interstate Batteries of Arizona
Schreiner's Fine Sausage
- 3601 N. 7th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85014
- https://www.schreinerssausage.com/
The Coffee Builders
Special Olympics Arizona Bowl-A-Thon
- 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- AMF Tempe Village Lanes
- 4407 S. Rural Rd.
- Tempe, AZ 85282
- https://bowlathonbash.org/
Phillips Law Foundation
Steve-O "The Crash and Burn Tour"
- Tempe Improv
- 9:45 p.m.
- 930 E. University Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85288
- https://www.tempeimprov.com/shows/313716