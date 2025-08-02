Seen on TV: August 2
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Salvation Army Metro Phoenix
Milkshake Factory
Dave & Busters
- 2000 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- 480-281-8456
- https://www.daveandbusters.com
Rise & Dream Back to School Fresh Start Giving Back Event
Someburros
- 920 N. Verrado Way
- Buckeye, AZ 85326
- 623-526-9450
- https://www.someburros.com
St. Joseph the Worker
- https://www.theworkeraz.org
- Instagram: @theworkeraz
United Foodbank's Back to School Food Drive
- Aug. 2, 9-11 a.m.
- 358 E. Javelina Ave.
- Mesa, AZ 85210
- https://unitedfoodbank.org
Lou Malnati's Chicago Dog Deep Dish Pizza
- Available at dine-in locations only
- Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe
- https://www.loumalnatis.com/arizona
Goldfish Swim School
- Locations in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Scottsdale
- https://goldfishswimschool.com/arizona
Arizona Chef's Week
- Through Aug. 10
- 3-course pre-fix menu for either $55 or $66/per person
- https://azrestaurant.org/events/arizona-chefs-week