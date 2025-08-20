Seen on TV: August 20

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Scottsdale Recovery Center

Phoenix Fire Department

LiveColder Recovery

14201 N. Hayden Rd., Unit A2

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.livecolder.com/

Escapology Glendale

9950 W. Glendale Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85307

https://www.escapology.com/en/glendale-az

KickHouse Scottsdale

7904 E. Chaparral Rd., Suite 104

Scottsdale, AZ 85250

thekickhouse.com/location/scottsdale/

United Airlines Aviate Academy

Live-streamed video