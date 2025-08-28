Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: August 28

By
Published  August 28, 2025 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Martin’s Auto Repair

Village Health Clubs & Spas

Lorenzo’s Italian Kitchen

Nordstrom Rack

5th Annual Scottsdale Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival

Queer Scout

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews