Seen on TV: June 22

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Hamilton Aquatic Center

3838 S. Arizona Ave.

Chandler, AZ 85248

https://chandleraz.gov/aquatics

Scramble

Med 44 Arcadia

4750 N. 44th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://www.med44arcadia.com

Golfland

155 W. Hampton Ave.

Mesa AZ 85210

www.golfland.com

Prescott Fine Art

Pine Ridge Marketplace

3250 Gateway Blvd.

Prescott, AZ 86303

https://www.pineridgemarketplace.com/

Live-streamed video