Seen on TV: Mar. 1
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Melrose Street Fair
- When: Mar. 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Where: Melrose District on 7th Avenue, between Indian School Road and Campbell Avenue
- Free admission
Stacy Fusion Foundation Charity Poker Tournament
- When: Mar. 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Where: Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center, 5031 E. Washington Street, Phoenix
- https://stacyfusonfoundation.org/
Artlink Art d'Core Gala
- Where: Biltmore Fashion Park
- https://artlinkphx.org/gala/
Arizona Cocktail Weekend
Heard Museum Indian Fair & Market
- When: March 1 and 2
- Where: Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix
- https://www.heard.org/fair
El Rio Vivo Festival
- When: March 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Where: Liberty Wildlife, 2600 E. Elwood St., Phoenix
- https://libertywildlife.org/event/el-rio-vivo-2025/
Phoenix Zoo's Win a Wild Ride Raffle
- $100 per entry
- Available until 8:00 p.m., Mar. 22.
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org/win-a-wild-ride-raffle/
Galbani Italian Heritage Festival
- When: Mar. 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Mar. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Heritage Square, Downtown Phoenix
- General tickets: $10. VIP Tickets: $145
- https://italianfestivalphoenix.com/