Seen on TV: Mar. 1

Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
4
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Dripping Springs, Tonto Basin, San Carlos
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson

Seen on TV: Mar. 1

By
Published  March 1, 2025 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Melrose Street Fair

  • When: Mar. 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Where: Melrose District on 7th Avenue, between Indian School Road and Campbell Avenue
  • Free admission

Stacy Fusion Foundation Charity Poker Tournament

Artlink Art d'Core Gala

Arizona Cocktail Weekend

Heard Museum Indian Fair & Market

El Rio Vivo Festival

Phoenix Zoo's Win a Wild Ride Raffle

Galbani Italian Heritage Festival

  • When: Mar. 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Mar. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: Heritage Square, Downtown Phoenix
  • General tickets: $10. VIP Tickets: $145
  • https://italianfestivalphoenix.com/
