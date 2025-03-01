Seen on TV: Mar. 1

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Melrose Street Fair

When: Mar. 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Melrose District on 7th Avenue, between Indian School Road and Campbell Avenue

Free admission

Stacy Fusion Foundation Charity Poker Tournament

When: Mar. 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center, 5031 E. Washington Street, Phoenix

https://stacyfusonfoundation.org/

Artlink Art d'Core Gala

Where: Biltmore Fashion Park

https://artlinkphx.org/gala/

Arizona Cocktail Weekend

Heard Museum Indian Fair & Market

When: March 1 and 2

Where: Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix

https://www.heard.org/fair

El Rio Vivo Festival

When: March 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Liberty Wildlife, 2600 E. Elwood St., Phoenix

https://libertywildlife.org/event/el-rio-vivo-2025/

Phoenix Zoo's Win a Wild Ride Raffle

$100 per entry

Available until 8:00 p.m., Mar. 22.

https://www.phoenixzoo.org/win-a-wild-ride-raffle/

Galbani Italian Heritage Festival