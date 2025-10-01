Seen on TV: Oct. 1
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
St. Vincent de Paul
Roars & Pours at the Phoenix Zoo
- Oct. 2
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- 455 N. Galvin Parkway
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/october-roars-pours/
FS8 Chandler
- 2915 S. Alma School Rd., #8
- Chandler, AZ 85286
- https://www.instagram.com/fs8_chandler/
Terror in Tolleson & The Crypt
- 9105 W. Van Buren St.
- Tolleson, AZ 85353
- https://terrorintolleson.com/
Phoenix Children’s