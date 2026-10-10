Seen on TV: October 10

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Saturday, October 10, 2026

Hot Wing Challenge

Oct. 10, Noon-6pm

Title 9 Sports Grill

4221 N. 7th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85013

602-816-6377

18+ event

$35 entry fee

DM their @title9sportsgrill account or email info@title9sportsgrill.com to enter

https://www.titleninesportsgrill.com

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

Oct. 10, Noon–12am

Tempe Beach Park

80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://fourpeaksoktoberfest.com

Oktoberfest Runnin' for the Brats

Oct. 10

10K (runners only)

5K (run/walk)

1 mile (run/walk)

Tempe Town Lake - Tempe Beach Park

80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Tempe, AZ 85281

Register: https://oktoberfest.run

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market

Fall/Winter hours: Saturdays, 8am-1pm

3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://arizonacommunityfarmersmarkets.com/old-town-scottsdale

Free microchip & vaccine event

For cats & dogs

Oct. 11, 8-10am

Subaru Superstore

1050 S. Gilbert Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85286

First come, first served basis, while supplies last

Max. 4 animals per household

You must be in line by 10am to receive services

Must have dogs on leashes & cats in carriers

AzFriends.org

MEND Wellness

3601 E. Indian School Rd., Suite E

Phoenix, AZ 85012

https://mendwellnesscollective.com

Instagram: @mendwellnesscollective

Second Saturday Car Show

Oct. 10, starts at 6am

Vintage Parts Arizona

3427 E. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ, 85008

602-275-7990

Free coffee & donuts

https://vintagepartsofarizona.com

Live-streamed video