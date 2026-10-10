Seen on TV: October 10

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau
13
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, West Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Tonopah Desert, Superior, East Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Mazatzal Mountains, Aguila Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM MST, Deer Valley
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 1:15 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Dust Advisory
from SAT 12:36 PM MST until SAT 1:30 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Dust Advisory
until SAT 12:45 PM MST, Maricopa County

Seen on TV: October 10

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 10, 2026 12:45 PM MST
Published October 10, 2026 12:45 PM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Hot Wing Challenge

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest Runnin' for the Brats

  • Oct. 10
  • 10K (runners only)
  • 5K (run/walk)
  • 1 mile (run/walk)
  • Tempe Town Lake - Tempe Beach Park
  • 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.
  • Tempe, AZ 85281
  • Register: https://oktoberfest.run

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market

Free microchip & vaccine event

  • For cats & dogs
  • Oct. 11, 8-10am
  • Subaru Superstore
  • 1050 S. Gilbert Rd.
  • Chandler, AZ 85286
  • First come, first served basis, while supplies last
  • Max. 4 animals per household
  • You must be in line by 10am to receive services
  • Must have dogs on leashes & cats in carriers
  • AzFriends.org

MEND Wellness

Second Saturday Car Show

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsArizona