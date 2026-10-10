Seen on TV: October 10
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Saturday, October 10, 2026
Hot Wing Challenge
- Oct. 10, Noon-6pm
- Title 9 Sports Grill
- 4221 N. 7th Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85013
- 602-816-6377
- 18+ event
- $35 entry fee
- DM their @title9sportsgrill account or email info@title9sportsgrill.com to enter
- https://www.titleninesportsgrill.com
Four Peaks Oktoberfest
- Oct. 10, Noon–12am
- Tempe Beach Park
- 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://fourpeaksoktoberfest.com
Oktoberfest Runnin' for the Brats
- Oct. 10
- 10K (runners only)
- 5K (run/walk)
- 1 mile (run/walk)
- Tempe Town Lake - Tempe Beach Park
- 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- Register: https://oktoberfest.run
Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Fall/Winter hours: Saturdays, 8am-1pm
- 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://arizonacommunityfarmersmarkets.com/old-town-scottsdale
Free microchip & vaccine event
- For cats & dogs
- Oct. 11, 8-10am
- Subaru Superstore
- 1050 S. Gilbert Rd.
- Chandler, AZ 85286
- First come, first served basis, while supplies last
- Max. 4 animals per household
- You must be in line by 10am to receive services
- Must have dogs on leashes & cats in carriers
- AzFriends.org
MEND Wellness
- 3601 E. Indian School Rd., Suite E
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- https://mendwellnesscollective.com
- Instagram: @mendwellnesscollective
Second Saturday Car Show
- Oct. 10, starts at 6am
- Vintage Parts Arizona
- 3427 E. McDowell Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ, 85008
- 602-275-7990
- Free coffee & donuts
- https://vintagepartsofarizona.com