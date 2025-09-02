Seen on TV: Sept. 2

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Radford Racing School

20000 S. Maricopa Rd., #3

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://radfordracingschool.com/

Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center

2120 N. Central Ave., #130

Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.Childhelp.org

https://www.instagram.com/childhelp/

State Forty Eight

Litchfield Perk

4870 N. Litchfield Rd., Suite 103

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

https://www.instagram.com/litchfieldperk/

Arizona Highways

2039 W. Lewis Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85009

www.arizonahighways.com

Morning Glory Café

6106 S. 32nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85042

https://thefarmatsouthmountain.com/morning-glory-patio/

Wildlife World Zoo

16501 W. Northern Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

Live-streamed video