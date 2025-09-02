Seen on TV: Sept. 2
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Radford Racing School
- 20000 S. Maricopa Rd., #3
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- https://radfordracingschool.com/
Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center
- 2120 N. Central Ave., #130
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- www.Childhelp.org
- https://www.instagram.com/childhelp/
State Forty Eight
Litchfield Perk
- 4870 N. Litchfield Rd., Suite 103
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.instagram.com/litchfieldperk/
Arizona Highways
- 2039 W. Lewis Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85009
- www.arizonahighways.com
Morning Glory Café
- 6106 S. 32nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85042
- https://thefarmatsouthmountain.com/morning-glory-patio/
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com/