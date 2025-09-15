Seen on TV: September 15
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Monday, September 15, 2025
Charlie Kirk vigil
- Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
- Desert Financial Arena
- 600 E. Veterans Way
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- Clear bag policy in effect
Charlie Kirk funeral
- Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025
- State Farm Stadium
- Doors open at 8 a.m.
- Service begins at 11 a.m.
- 1 Cardinals Dr.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- https://tpusa.com
TeeBox Indoor Golf & Fitness
- 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 145
- Cave Creek, AZ 85331
- https://teebox.club
Diaper Awareness Week
BATL Grounds Axe Throwing
- 7919 E. Thomas Rd., Suite 102
- Scottsdale, AZ 85257
- https://batlgrounds.com
OdySea Aquarium
Diabetes Network of Arizona
"Waltzing with Brando"
Randy's Donuts
- 16500 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 105
- Scottsdale, AZ 86260
- https://randysdonuts.com
Fork 'n Film
- Westin Tempe
- 11 E. 7th St.
- Tempe, AZ
- https://tempe.forknfilm.com