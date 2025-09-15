Seen on TV: September 15

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, September 15, 2025

Charlie Kirk vigil

Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Desert Financial Arena

600 E. Veterans Way

Tempe, AZ 85281

Clear bag policy in effect

Charlie Kirk funeral

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

State Farm Stadium

Doors open at 8 a.m.

Service begins at 11 a.m.

1 Cardinals Dr.

Glendale, AZ 85305

https://tpusa.com

TeeBox Indoor Golf & Fitness

7100 E. Cave Creek Rd., Suite 145

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

https://teebox.club

Diaper Awareness Week

BATL Grounds Axe Throwing

7919 E. Thomas Rd., Suite 102

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

https://batlgrounds.com

OdySea Aquarium

Diabetes Network of Arizona

"Waltzing with Brando"

Randy's Donuts

16500 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 105

Scottsdale, AZ 86260

https://randysdonuts.com

Fork 'n Film

Westin Tempe

11 E. 7th St.

Tempe, AZ

https://tempe.forknfilm.com

Live-streamed video