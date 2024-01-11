Expand / Collapse search
Sentencing postponed for retired Arizona prisons boss who pleaded no-contest in armed standoff

By and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 12:25PM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

PHOENIX - Sentencing was postponed Thursday for former Arizona prisons chief Charles Ryan on his no-contest plea to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a 2022 armed standoff at his Tempe home.

The postponement occurred because Ryan's lawyer requested a separate hearing to present evidence favorable to his client. It's unclear whether Ryan will be sentenced after the Feb. 9 mitigation hearing or whether the punishment will be imposed later.

Police say Ryan fired a gun inside his home and pointed a firearm at two officers during the three-hour standoff. Outside of court Thursday, Ryan declined to comment to reporters.

Sentencing delayed for former DOC director

Charles Ryan's sentencing was originally scheduled for Jan. 11. Now the mitigation sentencing will happen Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. MST.

The plea agreement for Ryan, who retired as corrections director in September 2019, calls for a sentence of probation and an $8,500 payment to cover the Tempe Police Department's costs in conducting the investigation. The offense carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison. 

Police were called to Ryan's house Jan. 6, 2022, on a report that he had shot himself in the hand. Police later revealed that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile fired by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was found during surgery. 

Ryan was also injured when he fired his gun before police arrived. He apparently suffered a cut to the forehead after a bullet hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

Charles Ryan: Ex-AZ DOC director pleads no contest

Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan pleaded no contest Tuesday to disorderly conduct stemming from an encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home in early 2022 and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff. (Nov. 2023 report)

Police reports say Ryan had consumed half a bottle of tequila before officers arrived at his property. Police say he slurred his words, was antagonistic toward a negotiator and did not know why officers were there or what had happened to his injured hand. 

Ryan told police he didn't remember pointing a gun at officers. He acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, though he said he had just two shots.