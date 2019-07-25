Sheriff's office offers to ‘re-take' mugshots for 5 most wanted if they 'dislike' photo

A Texas sheriff's office offered to "re-take" mugshots for five suspects on a most-wanted list.

In an amusing Facebook post, the Midland County Sheriff's Office posted the mugshots of the suspects wanted on crimes such as aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

"If this is you and you dislike your photo we apologize because our detention center does not use filters to alter or enhance your photo to a vibrant image," the post said. "If you would like to file a complaint, please come see us and we will be more than happy to talk to you in person and re-take your photo."

Anyone with more information on any of the suspects was urged to call the sheriff's office at (432) 688-4600.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.