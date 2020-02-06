Six Flags will offer specialized services to individuals with autism and sensory needs at its parks

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has announced that each of its 26 parks will earn the Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation, making it the first-ever family of parks to earn the designation at all of its locations, according to the company.

“We are proud to partner with IBCCES to ensure that guests on the autism spectrum have the best possible experience when visiting our parks,” said Six Flags Vice President of Safety Jason Freeman. “The certification process will equip our team members with the tools and training needed to better serve guests with special needs. We want them to know Six Flags stands ready to welcome them with open arms.”

These parks will now provide various services in efforts to ensure a better experience for individuals with autism, including team members who the company says will be able to identify visual cues from guests with various cognitive disorders. A sensory guide provided by Six Flags will also be placed for each attraction to inform and help guests in need.

FILE -Roller coaster riders throw their hands in the air as they ride "Goliath," the newest roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain. (Photo by David Bohrer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

These parks will also have “in-park sensory spaces,” environments which Six Flags says will be relaxing and less stimulating. The organization will also expand their food menus at parks to accommodate guests with special needs.

Six Flags is the latest theme park organization to offer specialized services for visitors with autism. In April 2019, SeaWorld announced that it was designated as a certified autism center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

Officials with SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop announced last year that they are opening the country's second Sesame Place park in San Diego in spring 2021. The first Sesame Place theme park which is also a Certified Autism Center, opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia.

The new 17-acre (6.5-hectare) Sesame Place will be an adjacent park next to Sea World San Diego. The space is currently occupied by the water park, Aquatica San Diego, which will have its final season next year.

