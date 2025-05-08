Skeletal remains found on property of Tovrea Castle in Phoenix

The Brief Unidentified skeletal remains were found on the property of the Tovrea Castle in Phoenix near 50th and Van Buren streets on May 8. A crew was preparing to demolish a small home on the property when they made the discovery.



As a crew was preparing to demolish a small Phoenix home located on the Tovrea Castle property on Thursday, unidentified skeletal remains were found.

What we know:

The remains were discovered near 50th and Van Buren streets just before noon on May 8.

"When officers arrived, they learned that a demolition crew was preparing to demo a nearby older home when the skeletal remains of an unknown person were located. Detectives have responded to assume the investigation. At this time, there is no additional information regarding the person found or the manner of death," Phoenix Police said.

Skeletal remains were found at a Phoenix home near 50th and Van Buren streets on May 8, 2025.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

There's no word on how the person died.

What's next:

More information will be available once the medical examiner's office completes its investigation.

Map of the area where the remains were found: