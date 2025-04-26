Speedboat seen flying through the air and crashing; Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre dies | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a speedboat flipping in Lake Havasu to the passing of Virginia Giuffre known for accusing Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 26, 2025.
1. Speedboat somersaults in Lake Havasu
Two speedboat racers were able to walk away relatively unharmed after a viral speedboat crash on Lake Havasu.
2. Jeffrey Epstein accuser dies
Virginia Giuffre, who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew and other influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has died.
3. Influencer pleads guilty for spraying pesticide on groceries
Mesa Police say 27-year-old Charles Smith recorded himself spraying bug spray on produce at the store near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road.
4. State Route 87 reopens after wildfire closure
State Route 87 reopens after a closure in both directions near Payson because of the Slate Fire that has burned about five acres.
5. Jack in the Box announces closure of 200 stores
Roughly 80 to 120 of the total restaurants will close their doors for good before the end of the year.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
An area of low pressure brings windy conditions and a drop in temperature throughout Arizona this weekend.