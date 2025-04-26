Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
5
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains

Speedboat seen flying through the air and crashing; Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre dies | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 26, 2025 7:17pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a speedboat flipping in Lake Havasu to the passing of Virginia Giuffre known for accusing Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, April 26, 2025.

1. Speedboat somersaults in Lake Havasu

Featured

Speedboat flips in Lake Havasu as racers attempt to break speed record
article

Speedboat flips in Lake Havasu as racers attempt to break speed record

Two speedboat racers were able to walk away relatively unharmed after a viral speedboat crash on Lake Havasu.

2. Jeffrey Epstein accuser dies

Featured

Virginia Giuffre, woman who accused Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, has died
article

Virginia Giuffre, woman who accused Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, has died

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew and other influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has died.

3. Influencer pleads guilty for spraying pesticide on groceries

Featured

Arizona influencer pleads guilty to spraying pesticide on produce
article

Arizona influencer pleads guilty to spraying pesticide on produce

Mesa Police say 27-year-old Charles Smith recorded himself spraying bug spray on produce at the store near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road.

4. State Route 87 reopens after wildfire closure

Featured

State Route 87 reopens after closure in both directions near Payson for Slate Fire
article

State Route 87 reopens after closure in both directions near Payson for Slate Fire

State Route 87 reopens after a closure in both directions near Payson because of the Slate Fire that has burned about five acres.

5. Jack in the Box announces closure of 200 stores

Featured

This fast-food chain is closing up to 200 'underperforming' locations
article

This fast-food chain is closing up to 200 'underperforming' locations

Roughly 80 to 120 of the total restaurants will close their doors for good before the end of the year.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Strong winds bring cooler temperatures this weekend
article

Arizona weather forecast: Strong winds bring cooler temperatures this weekend

An area of low pressure brings windy conditions and a drop in temperature throughout Arizona this weekend.

Nightly RoundupNewsPhoenix