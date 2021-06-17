Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead guilty to misdemeanors

By AP Staff
Published 
News
Associated Press

Video shows couple drawing guns at protesters heading to St. Louis mayor's home

A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside their home Sunday evening, shouting at protesters, while people in the march urged the crowd to ignore them.(Credit: Daniel Shular via Storyful)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

RELATED: St. Louis gun owner Mark McCloskey, who waved AR-15 at BLM protesters, announces run for US Senate

The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June of last year.

McCloskeys'

Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis.

The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.