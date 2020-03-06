STEM Club rockets: Western Valley Elementary School students build, launch rockets

Students in the West Valley had a hands-on lesson in science Friday morning by building and testing their own rockets.

"There's two scenarios with these rockets," said Jacob Anderson, a fourth grader attending Western Valley Elementary School and member of the STEM Club. "Either they're going to fly correctly and deploy right...it's not going to launch, it's going to have a delayed launch - and the third scenario is when the parachute will deploy but it breaks apart."

Anderson said all of those scenarios played out during the launch.

Anna Adame, a kindergarten teacher at Western Valley, spearheaded the project.

"I'm a fanatic of science, so I volunteered to do this," Adame said. "I even spend my own money to get their stuff because I do it for the students."

The students in the STEM Club range from fourth to sixth grade and spent weeks building five of the rockets launched.

"After spring break they're going to come back and do the math part of figuring out how high and how fast the rockets went, so they're actually going to get hands-on trigonometry and algebra, and a little bit of higher-level math," said Adame.

Whatever the outcome, their teacher is just thrilled that all of the kids walked away with an important lesson - to try again with knowledge gained from making mistakes.