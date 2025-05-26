Stolen semi-trucks recovered by officers in Phoenix; 4 arrested

article

The Brief Four people were arrested in connection to two semi-trucks being stolen in Phoenix on Monday, May 26. No names have been released in this case, and it's unknown what was inside the trucks.



Two stolen semi-trucks were recovered by authorities in Phoenix on Monday afternoon, the police department said.

What we know:

Officers first responded to reports of a stolen trailer at a warehouse near 32nd Avenue and Broadway Road around 2 p.m. on May 26.

Officers then found two stolen semi-trucks with trailers attached driving away.

"One of the stops took place on the I-10 and Avondale Blvd. where officers took the suspect into custody. The other truck was stopped in the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road and the driver for the truck was also taken into custody," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

A total of four people were arrested in connection with the thefts, Sgt. Bower said.

Westbound lanes of I-10 at Avondale Boulevard were closed for a short period during the investigation, but have been reopened.

What we don't know:

There's no word on what was inside the trailers, if anything.

Police haven't released any names in connection with this incident.