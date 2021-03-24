Source: 3 pipe bombs found inside unit in Chicago condo building

UPDATE: A source tells FOX 32 News that three pipe bombs were found inside a unit in a Streeterville condo building Wednesday night, forcing the evacuation of all tenants.

PREVIOUS STORY: A building in Streeterville was being evacuated Wednesday evening as law enforcement officials including a bomb squad and the FBI investigated a "hazmat situation" in an apartment where a man died earlier Wednesday morning.

Officers conducting a follow-up investigation on the man’s death found hazardous materials about 4 p.m. at an apartment in the 200 block of East Illinois Street, Chicago police said.

The man who lived there, 30-year-old Theodore Hilk, died about 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy to determine the cause of death was pending.

The FBI was called to the scene alongside officers from the Chicago Police SWAT team and bomb unit, police said.

The building was being evacuated about 7:30 p.m., and Illinois Street has been closed between Michigan Avenue and Cityfront Plaza Drive, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.