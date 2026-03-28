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Seen on TV: March 28

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Published  March 28, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, March 28, 2026

No Kings Protest with Tempe Rising Indivisible

Take Flight hosted by Phoenix Rotary 100

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

The Stables at Fort McDowell Adventures

Vertuccio Farms Easter Egg-sperience

Pita Jungle

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews