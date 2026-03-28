Seen on TV: March 28
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Saturday, March 28, 2026
No Kings Protest with Tempe Rising Indivisible
- 9-11 a.m.
- Cole Park on the pedestrian bridge
- 2000 E. Carson Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85282
- https://indivisible.org/events/no-kings-tempe-pedestrian-bridge
Take Flight hosted by Phoenix Rotary 100
- Shemer Art Center
- 5005 E. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- Rotary100.org/takeflight
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
- 4980 W. Ray Rd., #16
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- https://jeremiahsice.com/locations/nw-chandler-az/
The Stables at Fort McDowell Adventures
- 14803 N. Hiawatha Hood Rd.
- Fort McDowell, AZ 85264
- www.thestablesatfortmcdowelladventure.com
Vertuccio Farms Easter Egg-sperience
- 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 4011 S. Power Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85212
- https://vertucciofarms.com/events/easter/
Pita Jungle