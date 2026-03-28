Seen on TV: March 28

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Saturday, March 28, 2026

No Kings Protest with Tempe Rising Indivisible

9-11 a.m.

Cole Park on the pedestrian bridge

2000 E. Carson Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85282

https://indivisible.org/events/no-kings-tempe-pedestrian-bridge

Take Flight hosted by Phoenix Rotary 100

Shemer Art Center

5005 E. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Rotary100.org/takeflight

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

4980 W. Ray Rd., #16

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://jeremiahsice.com/locations/nw-chandler-az/

The Stables at Fort McDowell Adventures

14803 N. Hiawatha Hood Rd.

Fort McDowell, AZ 85264

www.thestablesatfortmcdowelladventure.com

Vertuccio Farms Easter Egg-sperience

8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

4011 S. Power Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://vertucciofarms.com/events/easter/

Pita Jungle

Live-streamed video