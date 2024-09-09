Student accused of posting online threat towards high school in Surprise

The Brief A student accused of posting an online threats towards Valley Vista High School in Surprise has been arrested. There is no current threat to the school or community.



A student has been arrested in connection with an alleged threat made towards a west Valley high school.

Surprise Police say a 14-year-old student was taken into custody on Sept. 9 in connection with an alleged online threat targeting Valley Vista High School.

"The student admitted to making threats of violence as a 'dare' and has been booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center for Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class 3 Felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a Class 1 Misdemeanor," police said.

The student was not armed and there is no current threat to the school or community.

"We thank the brave students who spoke up to protect their school," Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina said. "Threats of violence toward our schools are not a joke and will not be tolerated. Those who engage in this type of activity will be held fully accountable for their actions. Through community partnerships with our local school districts the Surprise Police Department has 14 police officers dedicated as fulltime School Resource Officers (SRO) to ensure the safety of our students."

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Surprise Police Department in a news release.

Map of Valley Vista High School