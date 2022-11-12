Surprise driver hit by train extricated from car and rushed to the hospital

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A car was struck by a train Saturday afternoon in Surprise and the driver was rushed to the hospital.

Arizona Fire and Medical posted photos of the crash, showing the driver's mangled car after being hit near Grand Avenue and R H Johnson Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

The driver was extricated from the roof of the car, first responders said. Police say an elderly man was rushed to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

"According to witnesses the car attempted to go around the arms that were down when it was hit by the train," police said.