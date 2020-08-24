Surprise man accused of shooting his wife several times while she was alseep, killing her

article

Court documents are revealing more details surrounding the deadly shooting of a woman in Surprise that led to her husband's arrest.

Surprise Police announced the arrest of 60-year-old Elbert Kingsley Hollingsworth on August 24, but FOX 10 obtained court documents related to the incident on August 25.

Police: Victim told 911 operators she was shot while she was asleep

According to the documents, the incident happened in a neighborhood near Greenway and Dysart Roads in Surprise on August 24. Officers were called to the scene at around 3:10 a.m., after a woman called 911 and said she had been, and said she didn't know who shot her as she was asleep. The woman was then unresponsive.

Court documents have redacted the victim's name, but in a statement released on August 24, Surprise Police identified the victim as 55-year-old Lisa Hollingsworth.

Investigators say when officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man, later identified as Hollingsworth, with his hands in the air.

"Officers asked Elbert if someone had been shot, and he advised to go inside and see," read a portion of the court documents. "Officers also asked if he had shot someone, and he advised 'I would rather not say.'"

Once inside the home, court documents state officers saw the victim laying in a bed in a bedroom, with gunshot wounds to her lower extremities. Several spent shell casings were also spotted inside the room, and in a hallway immediately nearby.

The victim, according to police officials, was carried out to the front yard, where Surprise Fire crews began to treat the victim. She was taken to a West Valley hospital, but later died as a result of her injuries.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

Hollingsworth, according to officials, was later taken into police custody.

"Elbert requested a lawyer upon being advised [of his] Miranda [rights], and didn't want to answer any questions pertaining to the incident," read a portion of the court documents. "Elbert asked what he was being charged with, and when advised homicide, he asked 'oh, so she died then.'"

Court documents state Hollingsworth has worked with Legacy Schools for 20 years. He has been booked into jail and accused of first degree murder.

Neighbors react

As the investigation continues, people living in the area are reacting to what had happened.

Kathy Shultz found out about what happened, after her husband went for his daily walk at around 5:00 a.m. on August 25, and discovered an investigation that was underway.

"He came in and said, 'Kathy I, think you want to get up, There are police everywhere out here,'" Shultz recounted.

Shultz says the situation is so tragic, and she never heard anything on their street that night, or any fights leading up to it.

"When I heard she passed away, I feel sad. Very sad," said Shultz.