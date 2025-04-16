Expand / Collapse search
Suspect allegedly ripped out man's eye during attack in Phoenix

By and
Published  April 16, 2025 10:15pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man arrested after being released a week ago

A 39-year-old was arrested for allegedly ripping out another man's eyeball just a week after he was released from custody on his own recognizance.

The Brief

    • A man was arrested for an attack in Phoenix that left the victim without one of their eyes.
    • Daniel Lanks, 39, allegedly grabbed a man from behind and fractured his jaw in addition to tearing out an eyeball.
    • Lanks was out of jail on recognizance at the time of the crime.

PHOENIX - A man accused of a violent, unprovoked attack in Phoenix has been arrested.

The alleged incident happened on April 11 near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

What they're saying:

According to court documents, the victim reported to police that 39-year-old Daniel Lanks grabbed him from behind and forcefully ripped his right eyeball out of the socket.

Once the victim was on the ground, Lanks allegedly began punching him, fracturing his jaw in the process. The victim was able to get away and ran home, where he called police.

"The victim stated that during this incident he was in fear for his life and safety, believing that Daniel could have killed him and stated the attack was completely unprovoked and he did not threaten Daniel, challenge him, and did not have any form of weapons to be perceived as a threat," court documents read.

The other side:

When officers got to the victim's home, police say they found him holding his eyeball in a bloody towel.

"When asked to removed [sic] the towel officers observed the victims [sic] eyeball was completely removed from his eye socket, hanging down his face," court documents read.

After being released from the hospital, the victim told police the attack had devastating effects.

"The victim stated this loss of the use of his right eye and fractured jaw will forever impact his quality of life and is unsure if he will be able to work again or perform many basic life functions," court documents read.

On April 14, Lanks was located and arrested by police.

"Post Miranda, Daniel told detectives to shut the f--- up and that he did not understand his rights," court documents read. 

Big picture view:

Lanks was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault. He's being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Police say Lanks is a flight risk and a danger to the public should he be released.

Map of where the alleged attack happened

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from documents obtained from Maricopa County Superior Court.

