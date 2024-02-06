Suspect arrested after Scottsdale smash-and-grab motorcycle theft

A suspect is in custody in connection to a smash-and-grab burglary at a Scottsdale motorcycle shop that was caught on camera.

The incident happened on Feb. 3 at Western Honda Powersports, located near 68th Street and McDowell Road.

Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing a brick through a window and getting away with a motorcycle worth about $8,000.

Scottsdale Police confirmed that an arrest has been made in the case.

The suspect has not been identified.

A suspect is in custody in connection to a smash-and-grab burglary at a Scottsdale motorcycle shop that was caught on camera. (Western Honda Powersports)

Map of where the incident happened