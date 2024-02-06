Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested after Scottsdale smash-and-grab motorcycle theft

By and
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A suspect is in custody in connection to a smash-and-grab burglary at a Scottsdale motorcycle shop that was caught on camera.

The incident happened on Feb. 3 at Western Honda Powersports, located near 68th Street and McDowell Road.

Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing a brick through a window and getting away with a motorcycle worth about $8,000.

Suspect arrested after Scottsdale motorcycle theft

Police say a suspect is in custody following a smash-and-grab motorcycle theft at Western Honda Powersports near 68th Street and McDowell Road in Scottsdale. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

Scottsdale Police confirmed that an arrest has been made in the case.

The suspect has not been identified.

western honda powersports smash and grab

A suspect is in custody in connection to a smash-and-grab burglary at a Scottsdale motorcycle shop that was caught on camera. (Western Honda Powersports)

