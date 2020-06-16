Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix, police say

A suspect is dead after being shot by Phoenix police officers Tuesday night, the department said.

Police say the shooting happened after 9 p.m. at an apartment complex near Indian School Road and 19th Avenue.

Officers were responding to reports of a man and woman who were fighting inside an apartment. A short time later, a 911 call was made, however, no one was on the line to speak with the operator.

The operator then heard a woman who was begging not to be shot.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they heard the man and woman arguing inside the apartment followed by gunshots.

Officers entered the apartment and heard the woman screaming in a bathroom. As officers approached the bathroom, the 27-year-old suspect opened fire.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

No officers were injured.