Suspect in custody, 4 people dead after a series of stabbings in Orange County

A man is in custody after a series of stabbings left four people dead in Orange County.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested at a 7/11 store in Santa Ana.

The first stabbing happened at an apartment complex on Jentges Ave. Garden Grove around 4 p.m. Police say they received calls of a burglary that just happened at the complex.

About 20 minutes later police got a call of a robbery that just occurred at a bakery on Chapman Ave. in Garden Grove. Officials say the suspect was seen in a silver Mercedes and was armed with a knife.

Around 5:05 p.m. police got a call of two men down at the apartment complex they were previously at on Jentges Ave. Once on scene officers located a male on the balcony suffering from multiple stab wounds, he died on scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

At 5:40 p.m. officers responded to a robbery in progress call at a Cash and More store on Harbor St. They say the same suspect in the previous robbery was involved. No one was injured during the robbery.

A few minutes later, officers got another call of a robbery in progress at an insurance business on Harbor and Garden Grove Blvd. A female employee was stabbed multiple times; the suspect then fled the area. The victim was taken to the hospital, police say she is expected to survive.

Around 6:09 p.m. officers responded to the Chevron gas station on 13321 Harbor Blvd, after reports of a stabbing. Police say a man was pumping gas when the suspect approached him and stabbed him several times. Witnesses say the suspect had multiple knifes or a machete. The victim had lacerations to his face and back; he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police around 6:25 p.m. undercover officers located the suspect’s vehicle at a 7/11 store near First and Harbor Blvd. Police say he was armed with a handgun and a knife.

Police soon discovered the suspect disarmed a security guard and stabbed him. Police tell us the security guard is in grave condition.

While officers were at the 7/11 they say they got a call of a robbery that just happened at a Subway restaurant across the street. An employee was stabbed and later passed away.

Police said he had no apparent connection to any of the victims. Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, but they are still investigating multiple crime scenes. According to officers all four people killed in tonight's stabbing spree in Garden Grove and Santa Ana were male Hispanics.

This is a developing story.