Suspect in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father arrested

A man was arrested on Long Island Wednesday for the hit-and-run death of rapper Nicki Minaj's father.

Nassau County Police held a news conference where they announced that Charles Polevich, 71, of Guam, turned himself in to police. Polevich also has a home on Long Island.

Robert Minaj, 64, was walking northbound along Roslyn Road on Feb. 12 at 6:15 p.m when he was hit by a 1992 white Volvo station wagon also going northbound. Polevich initially stopped but then continued going, Nassau County police said.

Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following day.

Police tracked the vehicle using various "pieces of video" to Polevich's home in Mineola.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident and tampering with evidence. He had no criminal record, added police.

"He was absolutely aware of what happened. He looked at the deceased and made the conscious decision to leave. He went home and secluded the vehicle," said a Nassau County Detective.

Nicki Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father's death.

Police said they had been "in constant touch with the family" throughout their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

