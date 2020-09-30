Suspect injured in Phoenix Police shooting after reportedly attacking women

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting happened the night of Wednesday, Sept. 30.

It happened near Arcadia Drive and Indian School Road around 7 p.m. The suspect is expected to be OK. No officers were injured.

The initial calls that came into 911 allegedly stem from an assault at a nearby apartment complex. A woman says the suspect attacked her when she just finished walking her dog around 6 p.m.

Phoenix Police on scene of a police shooting Sept. 30

She says everything happened so fast and neighbors called police for her. The woman says the suspect ran off before officers arrived.

Once officers left, she says two other women in the area claimed the suspect attacked them too.

“He came up behind me and grabbed my arm and my hip or somewhere, and I just freaked out and I’m like, 'What?' He said, 'Come to your home, let’s go to your house, let’s go,' and I said, 'No,' and I started screaming," Lisa Sarwer said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.