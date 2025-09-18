Suspect shot by officers at home in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers in Mesa was shot early Thursday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 18 near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.
The Mesa Police Department says officers responded to reports of a family fight at a home and when they got to the scene, a 33-year-old man walked out of the home and pointed a gun at the officers.
"This is when the officer involved shooting occurred. Medical aid was provided on scene, and the man was taken to a hospital," police said.
No officers were hurt.
What we don't know:
The suspect wasn't identified, and his current condition is unknown.
Further details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.
What's next:
As part of the East Valley Critical Response Team, the Tempe Police Department will investigate the shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Mesa Police Department