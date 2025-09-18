Suspect shot by officers at home in Mesa

The Brief A suspect was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at officers on Sept. 18 near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue. The suspect was hospitalized. No officers were hurt.



A man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers in Mesa was shot early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 18 near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.

The Mesa Police Department says officers responded to reports of a family fight at a home and when they got to the scene, a 33-year-old man walked out of the home and pointed a gun at the officers.

"This is when the officer involved shooting occurred. Medical aid was provided on scene, and the man was taken to a hospital," police said.

No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified, and his current condition is unknown.

Further details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

What's next:

As part of the East Valley Critical Response Team, the Tempe Police Department will investigate the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened