Suspects sentenced for Phoenix bus stop shooting that injured man, baby

Two men were sentenced to prison in connection with a shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop that wounded a man and a baby.

The backstory:

The shooting happened in May 2023 near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Authorities say Miguel Ceja, 21, and 20-year-old Zackary Carrillo approached a man at a bus stop and threatened him.

"Ceja pulled up his shirt to flash a gun in his waistband and asked the victim if he was ready to die," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said in a news release.

As the victim began walking away from the bus stop toward a gas station, shots were fired.

"He felt the first bullets strike his body," MCAO said. "He pulled out his own gun and fired back."

MCAO says more than two dozen shots were fired between the suspects and the victim. Investigators say a bullet fired by Ceja hit a car that was stopped at a red light, striking a 6-month-old baby in the head.

The baby suffered a fractured skull and the man at the bus stop was shot 17 times. Both of them survived.

Authorities say over two dozen bullets were fired during the shooting. (KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

Ceja pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Carrillo pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder and received just over 10 years in prison.

What they're saying:

"It’s miraculous that two innocent people, including a baby caught in the crossfire, didn’t lose their lives that day," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Michell said. "These criminals showed a blatant indifference for life all because of a perceived wrong look. Anyone who carries out this type of senseless violence in Maricopa County will be held accountable."

